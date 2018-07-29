HEBRON, IN - Gregory Kolisz, age 55, of Hebron, IN, was embraced by our loving Lord on Friday, July 27, 2018. Greg is survived by his loving family: wife, Karin; son, Nathan (Kristin) Dykes; daughter, Chelsea (Justin Hoefflicker); grandchildren, Hailee and Blake Dykes; father, Ronald Kolisz; brothers, Paul and Eric (Katie) Kolisz; sisters, Jennifer (Jason) Bailey and Amy Slaven; and dearest in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Greg also leaves behind his faithful canine companion, Gia. Proceeded in death by his daughter, Amber Dykes; his mother, Eileen Madden Kolisz; and siblings, Nick Kolisz and Tammy Kolisz Hall.
Greg was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School. He was a proud veteran of the US Naval Forces. Greg studied Aviation Management at Southern Illinois University and retired last year as a loyal employee of American Express.
Greg was an inspiration of a life , full of love and a generous heart. His quiet strength and guidance have been a blessing to his family. He was the family spokesman, prayer leader, greatest ally, mentor, and friend. Greg was also an avid golfer, sports fan, and chef. Greg would often recognize a stranger in need and secretly cover their groceries, restaurant tab, or pass them some cash.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, July 30, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment will follow at Salem Cemetery in Hebron, IN.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you consider living as Greg lived and create a charitable act of kindness in his honor. The possibilities are endless. If you choose to honor Greg in this manner, it would warm our hearts if you would share your story of giving on Greg's Facebook page with #kindacts4greg.
