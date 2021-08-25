Gregory Lynn Burnison
Oct. 4, 1951 — Aug. 23, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Gregory Lynn Burnison, 69 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. He was born October 4, 1951 in Columbus, OH, the son of Carol and Patricia (McCune) Burnison. Gregory was a retired maintenance supervisor. He was actively involved with St. Paul Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus #738. On November 25, 1972 he married Sandra Martinez who survives in Valparaiso. Also surviving are his children: Maria (Michael) Herren of Valparaiso, Mark (Lisa) Burnison of Elmhurst, IL, Andrew (Jennifer) Burnison and Michael (Kayce) Burnison all of Valparaiso. Also grandchildren: Jacob, Lucas, Ally and Molly Herren, Max, Miles, Lilly Burnison, Alexander and Bridget Burnison and Nash Burnison. His parents Carol and Patricia Burnison of Wooster, OH; and siblings Tim (Jan) Burnison of Wooster, OH; Dave (Judy) Burnison of Loveland, CO; and Susie (Gary) Whitenack of Wooster, OH; and sister-in-law Laurie Albright of Simpsonville, SC also survive. He's preceded in death by his brother Tom.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso, Rev. Leonardo Gajardo officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso. The family requests that PLEASE instead of flowers, memorials in Greg's Honor can be made to Knights of Columbus #738, P.O. Box 1533, Valparaiso, IN 46383. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.