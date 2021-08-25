VALPARAISO, IN — Gregory Lynn Burnison, 69 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. He was born October 4, 1951 in Columbus, OH, the son of Carol and Patricia (McCune) Burnison. Gregory was a retired maintenance supervisor. He was actively involved with St. Paul Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus #738. On November 25, 1972 he married Sandra Martinez who survives in Valparaiso. Also surviving are his children: Maria (Michael) Herren of Valparaiso, Mark (Lisa) Burnison of Elmhurst, IL, Andrew (Jennifer) Burnison and Michael (Kayce) Burnison all of Valparaiso. Also grandchildren: Jacob, Lucas, Ally and Molly Herren, Max, Miles, Lilly Burnison, Alexander and Bridget Burnison and Nash Burnison. His parents Carol and Patricia Burnison of Wooster, OH; and siblings Tim (Jan) Burnison of Wooster, OH; Dave (Judy) Burnison of Loveland, CO; and Susie (Gary) Whitenack of Wooster, OH; and sister-in-law Laurie Albright of Simpsonville, SC also survive. He's preceded in death by his brother Tom.