SCHERERVILLE, IN - Gregory P. Mis, age 69, late of Schererville, IN, passed away at his home, December 1, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Reape) for 44 years. Loving father of Moira (Jason) O'Polka and Katie (Patrick) Glavin. Cherished papa of Mary, Eleanor and John. Devoted son of the late Steve and late Christine Mis. Dearest brother of Steve (Mimi), Larry (Ann), and David (Mimi) Mis and Debbie (Tom) Fahy. Dear brother-in-law of Kaye (Jim), John (late Denise), Patty (late Don), Bart (Peg) and Ellen (Mike). Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of Arcelor Mittal Steel with 48 years of dedicated service. Greg was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Visitation Monday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Tuesday, December 6, 2022 9:45 a.m. prayers from ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave., at 97th Lane) St. John to St. Michael the Archangel Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Cemetery private. 219-365-3474 www.elmwoodchapel.com

