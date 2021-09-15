Gregory R. Saboff

After graduating High School, Greg served his country honorably in the United States Army. Upon completion of his time in the Army, Greg finished a few years of college and became an electrician at Inland Steel and was able to work for them for 33 years. He then owned Hanna Food Mart from 1999 to 2017. Everyday folks could always rely on Greg for a smile or laugh even when he wasn't having the best of days. He will be remembered as a proud American who enjoyed being an active member and Past President of The Hanna Lions Club. Greg loved fishing, especially being able to take an annual trip to Canada with Family and Friends. Skiing, Horseback riding, wine making and being an awesome "DADU" to his grandchildren is what he enjoyed as well.