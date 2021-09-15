Gregory R. Saboff
Jan. 26, 1945 - Sept. 11, 2021
HANNA, IN - Gregory R. Saboff, age 76, of Hanna, IN passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Gregory was born January 26, 1945 in Hammond, IN to the late George and Lois (Shutz) Saboff.
After graduating High School, Greg served his country honorably in the United States Army. Upon completion of his time in the Army, Greg finished a few years of college and became an electrician at Inland Steel and was able to work for them for 33 years. He then owned Hanna Food Mart from 1999 to 2017. Everyday folks could always rely on Greg for a smile or laugh even when he wasn't having the best of days. He will be remembered as a proud American who enjoyed being an active member and Past President of The Hanna Lions Club. Greg loved fishing, especially being able to take an annual trip to Canada with Family and Friends. Skiing, Horseback riding, wine making and being an awesome "DADU" to his grandchildren is what he enjoyed as well.
Greg will be missed by his loving family; two children: Todd (Kisha) Saboff, Kristine Saboff; step-children: Jim Byers, Wendi Byers, Terri (Dave) Clark; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way at Grafenwohr, Army Base in Germany; sister, Georgee (Fred) Kidd; and brother Neal (Jackie) Saboff.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Joye (nee Hinton) Saboff; parents, George and Lois Saboff; and siblings: Barry Saboff, Mark Saboff, and Leslee Saboff.
A public visitation for Greg will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service will occur Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Reverend Allen Stevens will be officiating. A burial *private* will occur at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
