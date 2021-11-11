Gregory White

LOWELL, IN — Gregory White 75, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. He is survived by sons: Greg (Julie) of Lowell and Jeffery (Jennifer) of Fishers; grandchildren: Erik, Ethan, Miles, Evelyn and Molly; a sister, Sue Ann Wade and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen.

Greg was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church, Crown Point and St. Edward KOC #9696, in Lowell, cooking and serving fish for many years.

He served in the US Navy Reserves and retired from IBM as a Senior Acct. Representative. After his retirement, he enjoyed his work with R & C small engine repair.

Visitation, Thursday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell. Funeral Mass, Friday, 11:00 AM at St. Matthias, with burial following in West Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.sheetsfuneral.com