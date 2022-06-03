Greta Jean Burnett (nee Duncan)

March 24, 1934 - May 31, 2022

HOBART - Greta Jean Burnett (nee Duncan), age 88, of Hobart passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 24, 1934, in Herrin, IL to the late John and Betty Duncan. She loved animals and enjoyed cooking for her family. She enjoyed playing golf and played in the Cressmoor Mixed League, Indian Ridge Ladies Day and the Tuesday Ladies League at Duck Creek.

She is survived by her companion, Lewis Nelson; daughters: Cindy (Robert) Helding of Hobart, Beth Barber of Hobart; grandchildren: Emily (Chris) Rusk of Valparaiso, Brian (Angela) Barber of Valparaiso, Chelsea (Matthew) Schnabel of Hobart; and two great-grandchildren: Liam and Lydia Paris.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Betty Duncan; granddaughter, Sarah Paris; and sister, Debra Lucas.

Memorial contributions in Greta's name may be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave. Suite 302 Skokie, IL 60077-3254.

A funeral service for Greta will take place Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Visitation will be held Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage.

