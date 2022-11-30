Gretchen Jensen

Nov. 13, 1946 - Nov. 26, 2022

Gretchen Jensen, 76, a longtime Valparaiso resident and retired teacher's aide at Parkview Elementary School, died November 26 at VNA Hospice Center. She was dearly loved by family and friends.

During her career at Parkview, Gretchen considered her work in the school's English as a Second Language program to be one of her most rewarding experiences. Artistically talented, her accomplishments included assisting with school projects to creating beautiful hand-painted works and drawings gifted to family and friends. With her warm personality and wonderful sense of humor, she developed numerous cherished friendships, some lasting more than 60 years.

Gretchen felt her most important role was dedication to family. She showed that throughout her years as a mother, grandmother, wife, daughter and sister. Because she was always there to offer loving counsel, enjoy family trips and weekly get-togethers, and provide devoted caregiving to her mother and husband in their final years, there was no question that the core of Gretchen's life revolved around family. She will be sorely missed by them.

Gretchen and her late husband, Jerry, were married for 54 years and raised two daughters, Keri (John) Karris and Kimberly (Kevin) Stout. They welcomed four grandchildren including Dorothy Karris and Ronan, Aidan and Anthony Stout. All were an enormous source of pride and joy for them.

Surviving family also includes her brother, William (Cynthia Strickland) Damkoehler; brother, Paul (Linda Neylon) Damkoehler; sister, Janet (Thomas) Boling; and many loved nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, David (Sheila) Damkoehler; and her parents, Eric and Dorothy Damkoehler.

