Grover Edwin Jaeger

Mr. Jaeger was born in Cazenovia, NY, and is the son of the late Harold and Eva Webb Jaeger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy L. Jaeger; a daughter, Linda Jaeger; and brother, Harold C. Jaeger Jr.

He graduated valedictorian from Morrisville Central School in New York and also attended Valparaiso University in Indiana and graduated from St. Joseph College in Indiana. He was a longtime resident of Griffith, IN, relocating to Massanutten, VA, in 1994. He retired in 2000 from RR Donnelly & Sons after a 30-plus year career.

He was a member of the Griffith Jaycees, serving in many leadership roles, assistant scoutmaster of Troop 264 in Griffith and has been with the Lions Club since 1973, serving as a past district governor from Indiana (District 25A). He and his wife, Nancy, transferred to the McGaheysville-Massanutten Lions Club upon relocating in 1994. He served as club president in 2007, as secretary from 2010 to 2013 and as club director in 2014. He also served as the president of Lions of Massanutten Foundation, Inc., a charitable foundation, until recently. He was the unofficial club historian and a Melvin Jones Fellow.