Guadalupe G. Lopez
May 30, 1937 — Mar. 9, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN — Guadalupe G. Lopez, 83, of Merrillville, formerly of the Brunswick area of Gary, was called home to the Lord on March 9, 2021.
Survived by his daughters: Sara, Julie, of TX, and Cindy, of TX, Irma (Victor) Gutierrez-Zamudio and Irene Gutierrez; son, David Gutierrez; daughters-in-law, Lupita Felix and Anita and Detrah Gutierrez; sister, Virginia; brothers: Raul, Tomas (Mary), Domingo (Vicky), Joseph and Reynaldo (Donna); many grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Martha, sons, Ricky, Benny and Ernesto Gutierrez, parents, Tomas and Sara, siblings: Maria, Heriberto, Andres and Genoveva; sister-in-law, Wanda; nephews: Barry, Ernesto, Mike, Phil and Hector; and niece, Melva.
Lupe was born on May 30, 1937, in Orange Grove, TX, to Tomas and Sara Lopez. He was a retired Teamster of Local 142. He loved driving his truck every day and missed it dearly. He loved to be at the lake or anywhere he could drop a fishing line. Lupe cheered his LA Dodgers to a World Series win in 2020 and spent many agonizing hours watching his Indianapolis Colts and Chicago White Sox. If golf was on, there had to be silence in the house so as not to disrupt the player's shot.
A community activist for most of his adult life, Lupe was an advocate for immigrants and the Latino community, especially the youth. In 1985, he joined the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Merrillville Council #5009. During his more than 25 years with the organization he served as council president, District 1 director, and deputy state director along with other council offices and chaired committees. He co-led efforts to diversify the Merrillville Police Department; this led to the hiring of the first Latino police officer in Merrillville's history. After retiring from community service, he filled his time making bird houses, working in the yard and spending time with his brothers who he loved so dearly.
Friends may call from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland St. Rosary service will be Sunday at 5:00 p.m. Funeral services Monday, March 15, 2021, with prayers beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Andrews the Apostle Parish for Mass at 10:00 a.m., the Rev. Lou Pasala officiating. Interment in Calumet Park Cemetery.
Please remember, due to current state measures, masks must be worn while attending. Please practice safe social distancing and please bring a mask.