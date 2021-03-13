Guadalupe G. Lopez

May 30, 1937 — Mar. 9, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Guadalupe G. Lopez, 83, of Merrillville, formerly of the Brunswick area of Gary, was called home to the Lord on March 9, 2021.

Survived by his daughters: Sara, Julie, of TX, and Cindy, of TX, Irma (Victor) Gutierrez-Zamudio and Irene Gutierrez; son, David Gutierrez; daughters-in-law, Lupita Felix and Anita and Detrah Gutierrez; sister, Virginia; brothers: Raul, Tomas (Mary), Domingo (Vicky), Joseph and Reynaldo (Donna); many grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Martha, sons, Ricky, Benny and Ernesto Gutierrez, parents, Tomas and Sara, siblings: Maria, Heriberto, Andres and Genoveva; sister-in-law, Wanda; nephews: Barry, Ernesto, Mike, Phil and Hector; and niece, Melva.

Lupe was born on May 30, 1937, in Orange Grove, TX, to Tomas and Sara Lopez. He was a retired Teamster of Local 142. He loved driving his truck every day and missed it dearly. He loved to be at the lake or anywhere he could drop a fishing line. Lupe cheered his LA Dodgers to a World Series win in 2020 and spent many agonizing hours watching his Indianapolis Colts and Chicago White Sox. If golf was on, there had to be silence in the house so as not to disrupt the player's shot.