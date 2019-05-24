1955-2018 IN LOVING MEMORY OF Guadalupe (Lupe Carrillo) Hinch of Thayer, IN, formerly of East Chicago, on her 1st birthday in heaven. As time goes on the hurt becomes easier to deal with but the good memories come back to us easier and more often. You are always missed. Love, Family: Richard (husband), sons: Robert, Michael, and 4 grandchildren.
