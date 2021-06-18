Guillermina "Guilla" Nieves

Dec. 2, 1926 — June 15, 2021

MUNSTER/EAST CHICAGO, IN — Guilla went home to Jesus on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at age 94.

Guilla was born to Nicomedes and Ignacia Trinidad on December 2, 1926 in Ciales, Puerto Rico.

She met her husband, Ramon at a young age in Puerto Rico. They married on February 2, 1945 and went on to have six children: Charlie, Miguel, Ray (Angie) Nieves; three daughters: Gloria (late Ray) Olmos, Teresa (late Frank) Calinski and Millie (Robert) Guevara; 14 grandchildren: Yvette (Mariano) Ramirez, Raymond Olmos, Melissa (David) Barajas, Kathleen (Pedro) Yanez, Amanda (Francisco), Eddie (Abigail), Lissette (David) Gonzalez, Gloria Lynn (Nathan) Poole, Denise (Ryan) Gifford, Jacqueline (Tony) Alvarez, Adriana (Marcus) Pina, Clarinda Guevara, Celina (Enrique) Ramos, Ray Nieves; 28 great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren.

In addition to being a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend she also loved cooking, visiting the sick, attending family events, church and her prayer group. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with her family and those who surrounded her.