PORTAGE, IN -
Guillermo Martinez, age 91 of Portage, Indiana passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 19, 2018. He was born on January 10, 1927 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico to the late Francisco and Martina Vicens Martinez. He is survived by his wife, Georgina C. Martinez of Munster, IN. Guillermo is also survived by his children: Nereida (Isidro) Hernandez of Portage, IN, Jimmy (Angie) Martinez of Corona, CA, and Gladys (Michael) Martinez-Burke of Tustin, CA; stepchildren: John (Maria) Martinez of Merrillville, IN and Georgina Martinez of Munster, IN; sister, Antonia Colon Martinez of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico; grandchildren: Myrna Hernandez, Irene (Bryan) West, Christine Martinez, Marisa (Scott) Kohnen, Brent Burke and James (Amber) Martinez; great grandchildren: Savannah West, Christopher and Anna Maria Kohnen and Max, Logan and Blake Martinez. Guillermo was preceded in death by the wife and mother of his children, Marcelina (nee Soto) Martinez (2009) of Las Piedras, Puerto Rico; his brothers and sisters, Emilia, Julia, Ramon, Atanacio, Leonardo, Mariano of Puerto Rico and Isabel of Wauconda, IL; stepdaughter, Ana (Moses) M. Escalante of Crown Point, IN.
Guillermo was retired after 32 years from US Steel Gary Works in 1980. He was a resident of Gary and Portage for 70 years. He was a parishioner of St. Mark's/St. Joseph's Church, and lately attended Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage, IN. He was an amazing family man and led an extraordinary life. He will be deeply missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 with Father Kevin McCarthy officiating. Burial to follow at Heritage Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 4:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Memorial donations may be made to the Nativity of Our Savior Food Pantry. Online condolences to the family may be made at