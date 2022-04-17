Feb. 14, 1928 - Aug. 4, 2020

MUNSTER, IN - Gumerisndo Carlos (Gume) Nunez, 92, died August 4, 2020, at his Munster, IN home after a brief illness. Born February 14, 1928, in Guanajuata, Mexico, he was 12 when he came to East Chicago, IN with his parents, the late Leo and Maria Nunez. After graduating in 1952 from East Chicago Washington High School, he served in the Army during the Korean War, rising to the rank of sergeant. His service made possible his 1954 naturalization as a U.S. citizen.

A 1956 Art Institute of Chicago graduate, Mr. Nunez also studied at the Instituto de San Miguel Allende in Mexico, Lilli Street Studios and Loop College. He worked at Chicago area commercial art studios and was a designer for the Oak Ridge, Tennesse Institute of Nuclear Studies, doing special projects for the Atomic Energy Commission, including two exhibits, "Atomsville" and "Radiation for Man," for the 1964 World's Fair in New York City. He also illustrated World Book Encyclopedia's "Science Year" and its yearbooks, both published annually. He taught art and sculpture at the Oak Ridge Art Center and the Ray Vogue School of Commercial Art and Creative Clay Things in Chicago.

All his life, he produced portraits, paintings, sculptures and other works of art, including murals at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago and the Union Carbide Building and the American Museum of Nuclear Energy at Oak Ridge. His art won the Purchase Award at the 1968 Artist Guild of Chicago Watercolor Show and took first prizes at 10 other Chicago-area art shows and festivals from 1969 to 1986.

Mr. Nunez is survived by a sister, Aurora (Nunez) Fodor Navarro of Mission, TX; a niece, Annette Dennett and a nephew, Stanley, also in TX. In addition to his parents, a brother and a sister: Ralph Nunez and Mary Nunez and his long-time partner, Casimer (Dennis) Milkowski, are deceased.

His body was cremated and his ashes buried at Mt. Mercy Cemetery, Gary, at his request.