Gus Figueroa passed away on Saturday November 17, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his six loving children: Gloria Campbell, Gus Figueroa Jr. (the late Kelly Figueroa), Larry (Lupe) Figueroa, Nancy (Tom) O'Rourke, Jacqueline (Dr. Andy) Koultourides, John (Tasha) Figueroa; sixteen grandchildren: Kari, Phillip, Christopher, Nicholas, Stephanie (Ricardo) Sanchez, Andrew, Michelle, Danielle, Nicole, Christina, Gabrielle, Lauren, Vanessa, Sean, Cameron, Cheyenne; and eight great- grandchildren Jacob, Jordan, Gavin, Mark, Olive, Sienna, Finch, and Dominic; one brother: Louie; and two sisters: Lupe T. Figueroa and Irene Osorio. He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Lupe, brothers, sisters, and parents.
Gus was a devoted patriarch who believed strongly in his faith and family. He was a wise, humble man who lovingly gave of himself. Gus put a hold on his career and dreams to provide for his siblings and family and continue the work his father started at Figueroa Printers. He proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII as a Seaman Aviation Mechanic servicing armament aircraft carriers. Gus was an avid reader, enjoyed music, and praying. He was a perfect gentlemen with humor, kindness, and filled with gratitude for all that he was blessed with. Gus was married for 63 years and had 6 loving children and lived a wonderful life of 93 years.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday November 21, 2018 from 9:00-11:30 a.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday November 21, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. with Fr. Andrew Corona officiating. Interment will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery Gary, IN. Gus was a loving father, granddad, and grandpa who will be greatly missed. Please visit us at