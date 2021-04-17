Gus J. Losos

May 20, 1924 — April 9, 2021

Gus J. Losos, 96, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. He was born May 20, 1924, to Augustine and Josephine (Kveton) in Chicago, Illinois.

Gus was a proud WW II veteran and flew in many B-24 missions over Italy. His first career was in sales for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 25 years. He began his second as an entrepreneur founding Hurley Chicago. Co. Inc. in 1979 up to the present. Gus enjoyed listening to music, attending concerts, playing golf, traveling all around the world and vacationing at his many timeshares here in the U.S.

Survivors include his children: Judy (Michael) Cittadino, Jeffrey Losos, Wendy (Arlington) Foley and Todd (Diane) Betts; grandchildren: Nathan (Stephanie Strother) Hanak, Michael (Amanda) Cittadino; Justin (Brie) Angelini; Arlington (Kristin) Foley, Shannon McCormick; and Phillip and Allison Betts; as well as great-grandchildren; brother, Frank (Valerie) Losos; and many nephews, nieces and friends.

Gus was preceded in death by wives: Jeannine (nee Turpin) and Sylvia (nee Schug); brother, Gerald; sisters, Rose Mary Lacina and Georgiana Pechacek; and daughters, Cheryl Welch and Joy Richardson.