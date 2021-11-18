Oct. 30, 1 951 - Nov. 16, 2021

HOBART, IN - Gus S. Anton, age 70, of Hobart, IN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Survived by his loving wife Dina; children: George Anton, Angelo (Betsy) Anton, and Eleni (Kyle) Jenkins; granddaughter Judith Jenkins and sister Sunday (Carey) Corriero; numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents George and Helen Anton.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church of Valparaiso, IN with Rev. James Greanias officiating. At rest Ridgelawn Cemetery.

Friends are invited to visit with Gus' family on Friday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Trisagion prayer service Friday evening at 5:00 p.m.

Gus retired frorm the Mittal Steel Company and he was an avid astronomer and a meteorology enthusiast. The light of his life was his granddaugher, Judith.