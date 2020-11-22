CROWN POINT / WINFIELD - Gus Stassis, age 74 of Crown Point/Winfield, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Gus is survived by his wife, Bessie (nee Fitousis) of 52 years; daughter, Cal-Jammie (Jonathan) Richmond; three grandchildren: Themelina, Panayioti, and Daphne Richmond; mother-in-law, Kalliopi Fitousis; in-laws: Nick Fitousis and family, Alexandra Fitousis Lambros and family, Mike and Heidi Fitousis; his many nieces and nephews and extended family members here and in Greece. He is preceded in death by son, Peter; parents, Peter and Thalia Stassis; and father-in-law, Dimitrios Fitousis.

Gus was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where has also served as Sexton. He was a graduate of Hammond High School, Class of 1965, served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was a chef for many local restaurants.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Tuesday from 3:00-6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY from Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral (8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN) with Rev. Ted Poteres & Rev. Dimitri Burikas officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peter Stassis Memorial Fund or to Helping Hands.