Gussie B. Fluellen

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Gussie B. Fluellen, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Munster Med-Inn.

Survivors: one daughter, Terry (Mark Sr.) Harris; one son, Travis Fluellen; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 4756 Melville Avenue, East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Carlton Barnes, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Fluellen family during their time of loss.