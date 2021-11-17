 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gussie B. Fluellen

Gussie B. Fluellen

Gussie B. Fluellen

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Gussie B. Fluellen, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Munster Med-Inn.

Survivors: one daughter, Terry (Mark Sr.) Harris; one son, Travis Fluellen; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 4756 Melville Avenue, East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Carlton Barnes, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Fluellen family during their time of loss.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts