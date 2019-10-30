SAN DIEGO, CA - Gussie L. Day (nee Derflinger), age 80 of San Diego CA, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away on October 25, 2019.
She is survived by her children Peggy Day, Pamela (Eric) Andersen, Nicholas (Laurie) Day, Kerri (Doug) Finley; grandchildren Erica Andersen, Jason (Melissa) Andersen, Nathan Andersen, Kendall and Kaden Day, Dustin (fiance Amanda) and Laurel (fiance Braden) Finley; great-grandchildren Jacob, Gemma, Isabel, Wyatt and Milo; brother James (Pam) Derflinger, brother in-laws Richard Day (late Irene), Robert Henry, Raymond Markovich, numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Lucian P. Day, Jr., brother Dennis Derflinger, sisters Janet (late Dan) Miller, Beverly Henry, and Betty Markovich.
Per her wishes she is an organ donor and donating her body to science. All other arrangements are private.