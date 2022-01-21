MUNSTER, IN - Gust H. Sirounis, age 87 of Munster, IN passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary G. Sirounis; sons: Bobby and Danny (Lori) Sirounis; grandchildren: Maria and Costa Sirounis; siblings: George (Panagiota) Sirounis, Georgia (late George) Kaloutsis, Vasili (late Maria) Wonais; sister-in-law, Vasiliki Sirounis; and beloved Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Gust is preceded in death by his parents, Haralambos and Ekaterini Sirounis; sisters: Filisia (late Panagiotis) Papakonstontinou, Stravroula (late Bill) Tsiveriotis; brothers: John (late Mirsini) Sirounis, and Vasili Sirounis.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 directly at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 7021 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service officiated by Reverend David Bissias. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Sunday, at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the Trisagion at 5:00 p.m.

Gust started in the restaurant business in Grand Rapids, MI in 1959 and then relocated to Lansing, IL to open Mr. Gus Restaurant in 1971. He was the founder and PROUD owner of The Commander Restaurant in 1981 until today along with numerous other business ventures throughout his 60 plus years as a "Restauranteur". Gust was a long-time member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, the Hammond AHEPA Chapter #123 and proud Past President of Pan Arcadians. His greatest accomplishment besides being a proud grandfather, his family and restaurants, was to help fund the building of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in his home town of Ntoumina-Kastri-Arkadias, Greece. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gust's name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. www.kishfuneralhome.net