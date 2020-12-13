VALPARAISO, IN - Gustave G. "Gus" Stralnic, 87 of Valparaiso, met his Savior Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born Novermber 18, 1933 in Milan, MI to Gustave A and Helen (Fanscal) Stralnic. Gus obtained his bachelor degree in Occupational Therapy from Michigan State Normal College. He went on to earn a Master's of Theology from Midwestern Baptist Seminary as well as a Master's in International Studies at Wheaton College. Gus worked as a missionary, pastor for 43 years with Kids Alive International, retiring in 2003. In 1961 Gus and Betty moved to Hong Kong to start his missionary work. While in Hong Kong he became fluent in Cantonese, which served Gus well as he started a children's home and established Onesiphorus Church. Gus and his family came back to the U.S. in 1981 working at the Home office of Kids Alive before returning to Hong Kong in 1988 where he taught at Evangel Theological Seminary until 1996. He and Betty returned to Valparaiso and worked at Kids alive until 2003. Gus was a member of Liberty Bible Church. He enjoyed reading, teaching, being "Mr. Fix it", and photography. He had a great sense of humor. He loved his Lord, his family and his ministry to the Chinese people.