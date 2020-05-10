Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DANA, IN - Guy Kikalos age 64, of Dana, IN, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Guy is survived by his loving children, Megan (late Chris) Follett, Nicholas (Lindsey) Kikalos, Katherine(Eric Hall) Kikalos, Zoe Kikalos, Kaliope Kikalos and Demitrius Kikalos; grandchildren, Evangeline and Helen Kikalos; dear mother, Helen Kikalos (nee Popyk); sisters, Elizabeth "Liz" Kikalos and Mary (Jay) Harris; brother, Nicholas Jr. (Sheila) Kikalos and aunt, Catherine (late Dan) Orlich. Preceded in death by his father Nicholas Kikalos Sr., son, Patrick Kikalos and aunt and uncle Genevieve and Lawrence Berg.