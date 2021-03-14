Dec. 11, 1938 - Mar. 11, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Gwen E. Bucher, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. She was born December 11, 1938 in LaCrosse to Aaron and Emma (Marti) Heinold. After losing her mother at age 13, Gwen was raised by Grace (Eisenman) Heinold, whom she considered her mother. Gwen graduated from Kouts High School, and later made her career in the Kouts School System as a Kindergarten Teacher. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Valparaiso, and previously served on the Board of Directors at the NWI Women's Center. Gwen enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a faithful prayer warrior, who will be remembered for her stubborn "German" attitude.

On March 2, 1958 in LaCrosse, she married Donald Bucher, who preceded her in death in 1972. She is survived by their children: Dean (Patty) Bucher of Valparaiso, Dick (Tracy) Bucher of LaCrosse, Dewey (Teri) Bucher of LaCrosse, Dale (Tricia) Bucher of Wanatah, Amy (James) Paarlberg of Rolling Prairie; 18 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and siblings: Marshall (Jan) Heinold, Eula (Art) Mogler, Gene (Evie) Heinold, Glen (Sandy) Heinold, and Emily (Bill) Schlatter. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Peggy Metzger, Marvin Heinold, and Melvin Heinold.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Apostolic Christian Church of Valparaiso, 105 S. IN-49, Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in LaCrosse. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church of Valparaiso or the NWI Women's Center. Moeller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.