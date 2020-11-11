 Skip to main content
VALPARAISO, IN/FORMERLY OF DOLTON, IL — Gwen E. Small, nee Brook, 69, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Loving wife of Jack W. Small. Devoted mother of Steven Small, Kristin (Tony) Swigon and Ryan (Allison) Small. Dearest sister of Debbie (Larry) Weiner, Wendy (late Brian) Wilson, Michael (Nancy) Brook and Robert (Pam) Brook. Proud grandmother of Bentley, Sawyer, and Spencer. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Marilyn Brook.

Visitation is Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Prayer service Friday, November 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. (masks please) at Smits Funeral Home, James E. Janusz director, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer IN 46311.

Interment in Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 8th Ave. New York, NY 10018, in Memory of Gwen, greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com

