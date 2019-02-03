CHESTERTON, IN - Gwen Genovese, 78 passed away early Thursday morning, January 31, 2019 in her hometown of Chesterton. She was the loving daughter of Owen (Swede) and Ruth Holmgren and caring sister to Dwain Holmgren. Gwen graduated from Chesterton High School in 1958 and attended Michigan State University to study psychology. She married Kenneth Genovese in 1962 and together they enjoyed an inseparable and loving 56 years of marriage. Gwen was a dedicated friend, selfless mother, tireless caregiver and inspirational local business women with her company, the Rubber Stamp Service which she ran for 15 years. She was best known for her contagious smile, 'can do' attitude, and love of children. She was constantly curious and welcomed new experiences especially in the arts and culinary adventures. She dared to ask not only 'Why?' but also encouraged us with 'Why not?'. She believed in this life no one can ever learn enough, laugh enough, share enough or love enough. She is survived by her husband Kenneth, daughter Kendy Genovese and her partner Stuart Alexander of San Francisco, CA. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to celebrate Gwen's life by telling your favorite joke to a friend today or by making a donation to St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org/give, or to the Shriner's Children Hospitals at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org. The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date. Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.
