Gwen "Nan" Huseman

LOWELL, IN - Gwen "Nan" Huseman71, of Lowell, IN passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Donald; children: Kristine (Patrick) Starcevich, Troy (Annette) Huseman; grandchildren: Ashley (Tyler) Kowalkowski, Joshua (Amanda Modlin) Starcevich, Nicholas and Christopher Mantis; siblings: Patricia (Dale) Matthews, Loretta Lamb, Barbara Lamb, Evelyn (Steve) Zaucha, Lawrence "Red" Tetter, Lawrence Tetter; Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Opal Tetter; siblings: Russell Tetter, Doris Sievers, Janie Lamb. Gwen loved her family and all of their animals too.