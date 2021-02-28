Gwen "Nan" Huseman

LOWELL, IN - Gwen "Nan" Huseman71, of Lowell, IN passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Donald; children: Kristine (Patrick) Starcevich, Troy (Annette) Huseman; grandchildren: Ashley (Tyler) Kowalkowski, Joshua (Amanda Modlin) Starcevich, Nicholas and Christopher Mantis; siblings: Patricia (Dale) Matthews, Loretta Lamb, Barbara Lamb, Evelyn (Steve) Zaucha, Lawrence "Red" Tetter, Lawrence Tetter; Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Opal Tetter; siblings: Russell Tetter, Doris Sievers, Janie Lamb. Gwen loved her family and all of their animals too.
At Gwen's request Private Services will be held with Burial in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com