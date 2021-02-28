 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gwen "Nan" Huseman

Gwen "Nan" Huseman

{{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL, IN - Gwen "Nan" Huseman71, of Lowell, IN passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Donald; children: Kristine (Patrick) Starcevich, Troy (Annette) Huseman; grandchildren: Ashley (Tyler) Kowalkowski, Joshua (Amanda Modlin) Starcevich, Nicholas and Christopher Mantis; siblings: Patricia (Dale) Matthews, Loretta Lamb, Barbara Lamb, Evelyn (Steve) Zaucha, Lawrence "Red" Tetter, Lawrence Tetter; Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Opal Tetter; siblings: Russell Tetter, Doris Sievers, Janie Lamb. Gwen loved her family and all of their animals too.

At Gwen's request Private Services will be held with Burial in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Lighthouse Restaurant

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts