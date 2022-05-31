 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gwendolyn F. Sims

GARY, IN - Gwendolyn F. Sims, age 77 of Gary, Indiana passed away on May 20, 2022. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1963. Following graduation, she attended Oakwood College before completing a nursing degree at Indiana University Northwest in Gary. She was a registered nurse for nearly 40 years in Gary, working at Methodist Hospital, Gary Community School Corporation, and Robinson Adult Daycare. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (7535 Taft St, Merrillville). Viewing 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM with funeral services immediately following at 12:00 PM. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery.

