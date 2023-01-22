MINSTER/NORTH HAMMOND - Heaven has welcomed an angel, Gwendolyn Hazel Lesak (nee Ladd) age 99 of Munster, formerly of North Hammond, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late George Lesak who passed away January 5, 1995; loving mother of Robert (Joyce) Lesak, Ronald (Catherine) Lesak, Elizabeth (Patrick) Correnti and Anna (David) Rumas; cherished grandmother of ten; adoring great-grandma of five. She was also preceded in death by two brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, 2011 Clark St., Whiting, with the Rev. Andrew Summerson officiating; interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point; visitation at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235 119th St., Whiting on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and at the church Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. to time of services. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Gwendolyn Lesak was born on December 7, 1923 in Montpelier, Vermont to Chester and Carmon Ladd and has been a resident of the Calumet Region for the past 78 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. Mary Rosary Society and had participated with the Helping Hands Knitting Club of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Munster, with hundreds of contributed hats and mittens to her credit. Gwendolyn loved to read, knit, watch "Wheel of Fortune," work puzzles and play bingo. All who had the pleasure of meeting her were touched by her grace and spirit. Devoted to her family, Gwendolyn will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wounded Warriors Project would be appreciated. May she rest in the arms of Our Lord. (219) 659-4400