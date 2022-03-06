MERILLVILLE, IN - Gwendolyn Reid-Bailey, age 74, of Merrillville, IN, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away Tuesday March 1, 2022 at Methodist Southlake Hospital. Mrs. Bailey was retired from Gary School Corporation with 40 years of Service. She is survived by her sister, Theodora (Elbert) Williams of East Chicago, IN; a niece, Talisa (Larry) Roberts of Houston TX; three nephews: Dion (Paula) Marion of Houston, TX, Dushaun (Nicole) Williams, Dr. Eric Williams of Indianapolis, IN; and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by Gus & Johnnie Mae Reid; sisters: Rose Lee Harmon, Christine Reid; brother, Willie Reid; husband, Ernest Bailey; and nephew, Derrick Williams.