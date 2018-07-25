LAS VEGAS, NV - Halina Kryk (nee Budkiewicz) 82 of Las Vegas, NV passed away on July 20, 2018. She was born August 8, 1935 in Janowo, Poland, the daughter of Antoni and Bronislawa Budkiewicz. Halina married Waclaw on November 22, 1953.
They arrived in America in May of 1963 with three sons, Leonard, John, and Andrew. Halina and Waclaw welcomed two more sons, Richard and Mark. Halina loved her family, she enjoyed cooking and having everyone over to the house.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Stefan and Kazimierz, daughter-in-law Dorota, and grandson Adam Liston. Halina is survived by her loving husband Waclaw, five sons, Leonard, John, Andrew (Ruth), Richard and Mark. Five grandchildren Lenise (Rocio), Kate (Nick Gonzalez), Brandon, Christopher and Zachary. Two great grandchildren Skyler and Oliver. Those that knew her, loved her. She will be dearly missed.
Information on visitation and funeral services can be found at www.legacy.com.