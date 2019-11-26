{{featured_button_text}}

CALUMETY CITY, IL - Hallie M. Repass (nee Harr), age 63, of Calumet City, IL passed away November 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving son Jason and his wife Kelly; cherished grandchildren: Stephanie, Jason Jr., and Thomas; dear sisters: Cathy (Tom) O'Keefe, Eileen (Gio) Pascalicchio, Laura (Bert) Carden and Marnye (Rob) Hanus; special niece, Catie, and special nephews, Luka, Nick, Matthew, and Chris; as well as close friend Lisa Cotner and her children: Xvavier, Genesis, Hunter and Nova; and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring of 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Riley Hospital for Children or the Northwest Indiana Humane Society would be appreciated.

Visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.

