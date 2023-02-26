Mar. 12, 1940 - Feb. 18, 2023

Hannah E. "Betsy" Bird, 82 of Valparaiso passed away peacefully Saturday, February 18, 2023 at her adopted home in Hawai‘i. She was born March 12, 1940 in Chicago to Earl & Mary (Maybaum) Platts. Betsy was a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University and did post-graduate work with Catholic Campus Ministry. Her 23 year career with Valparaiso University as a Counselor, and as a Campus Minister at Thunder House/St. Teresa until her retirement in 1995 saw her rewarded as an Honorary Alumnus by V.U. She also enjoyed serving as a Teacher's Aide at the Porter County Career Center.

On April 24, 1965 she married Charles E. "Skip" Bird who preceded her in death in 2011. Survivors include their daughters: Mary Anna Bird Matern of Chesterton & Patricia Elizabeth Bird (Chuck Gessert) of Hawai‘i; brother David Platts; grandchildren: Sydney Spillers, Logan Spillers & Blake Spillers. She was also preceded in death by her parents as well as her siblings Patricia Belaschky and Henry Platts and son-in-law Daniel Matern.

A visitation will be held Monday, May 8, 2023 at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso from 1:00–3:00 p.m. with urn burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to her daughters Mary A. Bird Matern and Patricia Bird.