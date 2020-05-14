Hannelore M. Trump
VALPARAISO, IN — Hannelore M. (nee Schimpfky) Trump, 90, passed away on May 10, 2020, in Valparaiso, IN.
She was born to the late Arno and Louise (nee Wolfe) Schimpfky on March 20, 1930, in Neuruppin, Germany.
She was a homemaker and resident of Valparaiso, IN, since 1968.
She is survived by daughter, Ria A. Madden of Valparaiso; Grandson, Timothy Madden of Valparaiso; and Sister, Ria Lehman of Germany.
Preceded in death by Husband William J. Trump (1996) and a brother.
Cremation.
Memorials may be made to Lakeshore Public Radio.
Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 219-462-3125.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.