Hannelore M. Trump

Hannelore M. Trump

{{featured_button_text}}
Hannelore M. Trump

Hannelore M. Trump

VALPARAISO, IN — Hannelore M. (nee Schimpfky) Trump, 90, passed away on May 10, 2020, in Valparaiso, IN.

She was born to the late Arno and Louise (nee Wolfe) Schimpfky on March 20, 1930, in Neuruppin, Germany.

She was a homemaker and resident of Valparaiso, IN, since 1968.

She is survived by daughter, Ria A. Madden of Valparaiso; Grandson, Timothy Madden of Valparaiso; and Sister, Ria Lehman of Germany.

Preceded in death by Husband William J. Trump (1996) and a brother.

Cremation.

Memorials may be made to Lakeshore Public Radio.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 219-462-3125.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts