Hansjoerg "Hans" Enderlin

HEBRON - Hansjoerg "Hans" Enderlin, age 78 of Hebron, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Sunday from 1:00-5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on TUESDAY, JULY 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM from Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point) with Rev. Lothar Thoelke and Rev. Stephen Henderson officiating. There will be visitation at the church half hour prior to services. At rest Maplewood Memorial Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to view full online obituary and share condolences.

