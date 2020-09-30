Harlan McMann Jones

VALPARAISO - Harlan McMann Jones, 83, better known as "Dink or Cap," of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at 5:22 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at La Porte Hospital.

He was born December 26, 1936, in Wellsburg, West Virginia, to Elijah McMann Jones and Mary Dorothy (Springborne) Jones.

Harlan honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He was former business owner of The Fishery, Valparaiso, a well-known fish market store. Harlan was a charter member of the Porter County CB Club. He was a truck driver for most of his life, retiring in 2011.

Harlan enjoyed bird watching and outings with family and friends, but he really enjoyed supervising others while they worked around his house and garden.

Surviving are two children, Crystal (Chuck) Gross, of Rolling Prairie, IN, and D'Avona Richardson, of Sinton, TX; son-in-law, Richard Toll, of Knox, IN; one sister, Diana (David) Shaffer, of Chesterton, IN; sister-in-law, Marjorie Jones, of San Clemente, CA; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.