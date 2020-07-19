Harlan T. Stratton Jr.

He was a lifelong resident of Hobart, having been born at home on August 3, 1926. At age 5 he lost his father and was raised solely by his mother, Clarice. While growing up in a small town in the 30's and 40's, his boyhood exploits were that of a-very free spirit! As an example, he purchased his first car at age 14 for $25- two years prior to obtaining his driver's license! His stories of this period were always amazing and cherished by his children. Harley excelled in high school athletics, especially in basketball where he earned the nickname "Stretch", being able to jump higher than anyone else on the varsity team. His two lifelong friends from Hobart High School were Bob Price and Rich Wilmoth, with all three being part of the starting five on the high school basketball team. They remained friends for life and they eventually worked together as their own construction crew, building separate houses for each of their families. In 1947, he married his high school sweetheart, Betty Greenlee. One year later their oldest son (Harlan) was born shortly after they had moved to San Gabriel California. Their relocation to the west coast were one small part of the large migration west during the 40's and 50's. But the absence of family members soon brought them back to Hobart, where he and Betty remained for the rest of their lives.