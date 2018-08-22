HOBART, IN - Harley W. Martin, age 97 a longtime Hobart resident passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018. He was born on August 3, 1921 in Hobart, IN to the late Harley and Mae Martin. He was a Hobart High School Graduate, Class of 1940. Harley served his country in the U.S. Air Force in WWII where he earned the American Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, and the Victory Medal. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hobart. He worked as Automobile Painter at McAnary Ford and River Oaks Ford, retiring in 1983. Harley was a member of the Winamac Old Auto Club, and the Barbershop Quartet Society. He was a longtime member of the Dunesman Quartet and in 1956 they placed in the top 10 in the nation. He loved college basketball and was an avid sports fan. He especially loved IU and Kansas.
He is survived by one son, Gregory (Cathy) Martin of Fishers, IN; one daughter, Nancy (Fred) Trepanier of Hobart, IN; one step-son, Richard (Carolyn) Tomlinson of Hurricane, UT; one step-daughter, Roni Tomlinson of Hebron, IN; two grandchildren, Daniel (Stephanie) Trepanier, Diana Trepanier, two step-grandchildren, Jodi Tomlinson, Callie Tomlinson, two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Vanessa, one sister-in-law, Shirley Emons, two nieces, Paula Emons-Fuessle, Gayle Joehl, one nephew, Matt Emons.
He was preceded in death by two wives, Joan Martin, and Isabel Martin.
Funeral services are Monday, August 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Rev. Jeffrey Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation is Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. (219) 942-2109 or online at: