Harlo Wayne Porter II

One of the best memories for Harlo was the multiple trips with co-workers and family to St. Louis to enjoy Cardinals and Cubs baseball series. Anyone who had the opportunity to attend any of those great weekends can attest to the fun times, some of it even involved the games. Harlo further pursued his love of sports by participating in Fantasy Baseball and Football leagues for many years and was in softball leagues in his younger days. He took up golfing later in life and enjoyed that sport immensely, playing in the G.W. Berkheimer league until he was no longer able. To be a friend, family member, co-worker or golfing buddy was to know a great guy who was easy to love, laugh and spend time with.

Harlo was integral in the life of his three nieces, providing love and support to them throughout their lives, attending birthday parties and graduations, and all major life events when his health would allow. His laughter and snoring at family events are already greatly missed. He was the best sparring partner Brian and Lori ever had, and while they will miss some of that sparring, they will miss their big brother greatly and daily. To know him was to love him.