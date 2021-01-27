Harlo Wayne Porter II
Nov. 17, 1957 — Jan. 21, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Harlo Wayne Porter II, of Valparaiso, died January 21, 2021, after an extended illness.
He was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Kenneth Timm; parents, Harlo Wayne Porter I and Thelma Jean Porter nee Heaster; and grandparents, Mary and Waverly Porter, and Lloyd and Mary Heaster.
Surviving Harlo is his sister, Lori Timm; brother, Brian (Tina) Porter; nieces, Emma, Audrey and Lydia Porter. Also surviving are uncles, Calvin (Karlene) Heaster and Kenneth (Dorothy) Porter, and several cousins. Also surviving Harlo is lifelong friend and fellow Mason, Louis "Rusty" (Diana) Asher.
Harlo was a member of the Freemason's Lodge of Hebron, Indiana, #502.
Harlo was born in Valparaiso and raised in Porter County, IN, graduating from Boone Grove High School in 1975. After living in Tempe, AZ, from 1984–1990 he lived the rest of his life in Valparaiso.
Harlo's work career as an accountant, began with CPA firm George S Olive. The last 20 years of his career was at G.W. Berkheimer an HVAC Distributor. An avid sports fan, he loved rooting for his favorite teams, the Chicago Bears and the St. Louis Cardinals, a favorite of his Dad and sister also.
One of the best memories for Harlo was the multiple trips with co-workers and family to St. Louis to enjoy Cardinals and Cubs baseball series. Anyone who had the opportunity to attend any of those great weekends can attest to the fun times, some of it even involved the games. Harlo further pursued his love of sports by participating in Fantasy Baseball and Football leagues for many years and was in softball leagues in his younger days. He took up golfing later in life and enjoyed that sport immensely, playing in the G.W. Berkheimer league until he was no longer able. To be a friend, family member, co-worker or golfing buddy was to know a great guy who was easy to love, laugh and spend time with.
Harlo was integral in the life of his three nieces, providing love and support to them throughout their lives, attending birthday parties and graduations, and all major life events when his health would allow. His laughter and snoring at family events are already greatly missed. He was the best sparring partner Brian and Lori ever had, and while they will miss some of that sparring, they will miss their big brother greatly and daily. To know him was to love him.
COVID-19 restrictions limit what we can do for a memorial. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the First Unitarian Church of Hobart at 5th and Main in Hobart. Those wishing to pay their respects to the family are invited to attend from 1:30–2:45 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 2:45 p.m and is limited to 65 people including family, friends and those helping with the service. We will also be streaming the service over Zoom; contact Brian Porter for information. A ceremony by the Masons at 3:30 p.m. will end the service. Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed. Your cooperation is appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Harlo's memory by donating to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or the Visiting Nurse Association of Northwest Indiana
Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.