VALPARAISO, IN - Harlo Wayne Porter II of Valparaiso died January 21, 2021 after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by brother-in-law Kenneth Timm, his parents, Harlo Wayne Porter I and Thelma Jean Porter nee Heaster and grandparents Mary and Waverly Porter, and Lloyd and Mary Heaster. He is survived by his sister, Lori Timm; his brother, Brian (Tina) Porter; nieces: Emma, Audrey, and Lydia Porter. Also surviving are uncles, Calvin (Karlene) Heaster and Kenneth (Dorothy) Porter. He is also survived by his lifelong friend and fellow Mason, Louis "Rusty" (Diana) Asher. Harlo was a member of the Freemason's Lodge of Hebron, Indiana, #502.

Harlo's work career was as an Accountant, first with CPA firm George S Olive then the last twenty years at G.W. Berkheimer. An avid sports fan, he loved rooting for his favorite teams the Chicago Bears or the St. Louis Cardinals, a favorite of his Dad and sister also. One of the best memories for Harlo was the multiple trips with co-workers and family to St. Louis to enjoy Cardinals and Cubs baseball series. Anyone that had the opportunity to attend any of those great weekends can attest to the fun times, some of it even involved the games. Harlo further pursued his love of sports by participating in Fantasy Baseball and Football leagues for many years and was in softball leagues in his younger days. He took up golfing later in life and enjoyed that sport immensely playing in the G.W. Berkheimer league until he was no longer able. To be a friend, family member, co-worker or golfing buddy was to know a great guy that was easy to love, laugh, and spend time with.