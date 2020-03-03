Harold Acevedo & Margarita Alvarez

Remembering you, Harold on your 8th Anniversary in Heaven. You are dearly missed. Love, Mel, Kids & Grandkids.

Happy 3rd Birthday in Heaven to you, dear sister, Maggy. We miss you every day. Love, Your Sis, Mely, Nieces & Nephews

