April 30, 1922 - Dec. 3, 2022

HOBART, IN - Harold C. Johnson, age 100, of Hobart, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1922 to Alrick and Ellen Johnson. He was the owner of M Latos Company in Gary. Harold had a winter home in Florida and a summer home in Michigan. He traveled all over the world and visited almost every country. Harold bowled in many leagues, he loved playing cards, especially poker and pinochle, fishing and working in his yard.

Harold was a World War II Army veteran who was an 82nd Airborne Paratrooper with the 376 Parachute Field Artillery. He fought in Salerno and Anzio Italy, Nijmegan Holland and was involved in the Battle of the Bulge and Germany. He was awarded five battle stars, three invasions and two purple hearts. Harold always went to Veteran's Day ceremonies. He stood in his uniform when the World War II planes were in Valparaiso and Florida. Harold went on his Honor Flight to D.C. Another trip through Soaring Valor to National World War II Museum in New Orleans. He was also invited to attend the 75th anniversary of Normandy in 2019. Harold's secret to living 100 years was the following: Never smoking, drinking, swearing and never eating vegetables.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; wife-Barbara; sons-Kurt and Jack. He is survived by his daughter-Jill (Ken) West; grandchildren-Jessica, Sarah, Tom, Amber, Nicole, Ryan, Scott, Danielle and Michael; great grandchildren-twelve.

Visitation for Harold will be Friday, December 9, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street Hobart. A time of sharing for Harold will be Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of military honors at 11:00 a.m. at Burns (Hobart). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight Chicago, National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Soaring Valor or your local VFW.