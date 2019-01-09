Harold Chester Liming

HAMMOND, IN - Harold C. Liming, age 98 entered into the gates of heaven on Thursday, January 3, 2019. He is survived by two sisters in-law: Barbara Liming and Joyce Liming; several nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces, nephews and many friends both here and in Florida. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Deloris; daughter, Linda; close friend and companion of 20 years, Ann Conrad; parents, John Carl and Mary Ethel Liming; brothers: Robert (Lenore), Lloyd 'Bud', Donald 'Joe' Liming; sisters: Mildred (Paul) VanGorp and Helen (Harold) VanScoyk.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Life Point Church, 7350 Kennedy Ave., Hammond (Hessville) with Pastor Orlando Soler officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Saturday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.
Harold was born and raised in Hammond and attended Hammond Tech High School. He was a proud Veteran of WWII having served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946. Harold was retired from Inland Steel where he was a member of the 25-year club. He attended Hessville Assembly of God Church (now Life Point) and was a member of the Hessville Assembly Seniors. Harold enjoyed spending his winters in Florida where he could participate in his favorite activities golf, golf, golf and shuffle board. He was avid Chicago Cubs fan, and was truly blessed to watch them win the World Series during his lifetime.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated.