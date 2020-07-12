× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE, IN - Harold "Chris" Christman, age 76, of Portage, IN passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 18, 1943 in Valparaiso, IN to Maurice and Edith (Dickson) Christman.

Harold is survived by his loving daughters, Michelle Christman and Julie Ann Filippini; grandchildren, Jason Gaboian, Gina (Josh) Reno, Nick Garber, Scott Filippini; great grandson, Ryan Reno and great granddaughter, Jaelynn Reno; and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike Christman.

Harold graduated from Valparaiso High School. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marines. Harold was a proud friend of Bill W. for 32 years. He loved playing pool and enjoyed history. He was handy in all areas, he enjoyed building race cars and could fix anything.

A Time of Sharing will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.