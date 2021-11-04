Harold D. Moreland

CROWN POINT, IN — Harold D. Moreland, age 85, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. He is survived by one son Charles (Angela) Moreland, two granddaughters: Lisa and Laura; six great-grandchildren, one brother George Moreland Jr. Preceded in death by his wife Ruthann, one son Harold D. Moreland Jr., four sisters.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday November 5, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman RD (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday November 6, 2021 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

