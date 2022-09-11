Oct. 9, 1934 - Sep. 2, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Harold E. Biehr, age 87, of Valparaiso, IN, and Ocala, FL passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Harold is survived by his wife, Rev. Beverly Johnson Biehr; children: Bruce Michael (Maggie) Biehr, Dawn Elaine Biehr, Luis Rodrick Biehr, Juan Albert Biehr; grandchildren: Eric (Lydia), Brian (Dawn), Cristina, Michelle (Tom), Michael (Rae Ann), Melissa (Brandon), Daymien, Christian; 12 great-grandchildren, especially: Ariana, Anthony, and Carmelo; two great-great-grandchildren; and cousin, Marilyn Hoffman.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents: Harold P. and Elizabeth Biehr.

Harold's favorite job was in emergency traffic control for the state of Illinois as a supervisor. He served as a precinct captain for Mayor Daley in Chicago, in the Democratic party. Harold loved 50's and 60's styled music and going to live concerts. He also enjoyed horse racing and traveling. Harold delighted in being "snowbirds" with his wife where they spent 20 years between Indiana and Florida. He was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 6:00PM.

Additional visitation will be on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 2:00 PM.

Harold will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Harold's name to First United Methodist Church, Crown Point.

