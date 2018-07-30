CROWN POINT, IN - Harold E. Busse, age 86 of Crown Point, IN passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Wittenberg Village in Crown Point. Harold is survived by his wife: Violet Busse; three daughters: Becky (Bill) Bland; Debbie Busse; and Lisa (Carl) Miller; one son, Mike (Diane) Busse; grandchildren: Angela (Lance), Christine, Kara, Carl (fiancée, Kelsie), Ryan, Brandi, Kelli, Shelby, Megan, and Ashley; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Weston, Max, Gwen, and David; one sister: Rosalee Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Rose Busse; three sisters: Esther, Mildred, and Edna; brother: Sylvester 'Bud'.
Harold was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point. He retired from NIPSCO with over 38 years of service and worked part-time as a funeral assistant for Geisen Funeral Home for many years. Harold was a member of Catholic Order of Foresters and South Lake County Agricultural Society. He enjoyed bowling and in his later years spent time at the bowling alley, Crown Point Fire Station, Crown Feed, Ron & Sons Auto Repair and having breakfast with his NIPSCO friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Prayers will be said on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 9:15 AM at the Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet Street, Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Harold's name to St. Mary's School or St. Mary's Catholic Church. Sign Harold's online guestbook and view directions at
