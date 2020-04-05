Harold E. Eenigenburg

MUNSTER, IN/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Harold G. Eenigenburg, age 97, of Munster, IN formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, April 3, 2020. Loving husband of the late Alice Ridder Eenigenburg (nee Sytsma) and late JoAnn Eenigenburg (nee Zeldenrust) . Devoted father of Kathy (Henry) Huitsing, Randall (Joanne) Eenigenburg, and Laurel (Krygsheld) DeGraff (Roger); step-father of Sherrie (Dale) Keller. Proud grandfather of ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; step-grandfather of two grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Nellie (late Mart Ridder, late Herman) Homans, and Mae (late Charles) Boender.

Private family funeral service Monday, April 6, 2020 at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN, with Rev. Jim Hollendoner officiating. The service will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. from SMITS FUNERAL HOME website (go to the Facebook link at www.SMITSFH.com). Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery - Lansing, IL. Harold was a United States Army Veteran and was the co-founder of Eenigenburg Manufacturing in Lansing, IL. He was still involved in this until shortly before his death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Lansing Christian School (3660 Randolph St. Lansing, IL) or Illiana Christian High School (10920 Calumet Ave., Dyer, IN). We encourage you to leave a message of condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300.