Oct. 19, 1926 - July 21, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Harold E. Feneck, age 95, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Born October 19, 1926, in Detroit, MI to Ralph and Helen (nee Szymanski) Feneck. Harold is survived by his wife of 72 years, Lorraine Feneck (nee Piontek); four children: Angela (Tod) Vidovich, Lisa Shrode, Scott (August Calabrese) and Thomas Feneck; grandchildren: Melissa, Amanda, Danielle, Rebecca, James, Abby, Ann, and Joshua Aaron. Also surviving are cousins: Peter Szymanski and Pauline Martin; brother-in-law, Chester (Theresa) Piontek; sisters-in-law: Antoinette (Michael) Mihal and Stella (Leo) Lacny.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Feneck; and sister, Geraldine (Lester) Guyen.

Harold was an office supply salesman in the Northwest Indiana area. He was active in his American Legion Post 207. He enjoyed bowling and watching the Chicago Cubs (he lived to see them win it all in 2016!) and Notre Dame football.

The family would especially like to thank Dr. Obaid and Dr. Yehyawi and staff for their many years of fine care. Harold will be dearly missed, but we know he is at peace.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. American Legion Post 207 service at 3:00 PM.

Prayer Service and Military Honors will be on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 9:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 10:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307. Private interment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Harold's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital or any veteran's organization of the donor's choice.

