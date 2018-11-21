VALPARAISO, IN - Harold E. 'Hal' Kostka, 90, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018. He was born July 15, 1928 to Emil and Alida (Jellema) Kostka and served proudly with the U.S. Army in Korea. Hal will be remembered as the golf pro at Forest Park Golf Course for many years. His initial ambition was to become a big band drummer like Gene Krupa. He went on to become a PGA club pro, golfing with the likes of Sam Sneed in Panama and laboring over development of the 'ultimate golf swing'.
Hal was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy. Survivors include his sister, Alida Smith of Wauwatosa, WI, step-children: Valerie Townsend, Rodney (Carolee) Townsend, Ian (Linda) Townsend and nieces: Nancy Smith, Diane (Dan) Schowalter, Linda (Rob) Davis and Kerry Smith.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 23rd, from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana.