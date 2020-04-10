× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harold E. Lee

FORMERLY OF CEDAR LAKE, IN - Harold E. Lee, age 93, formerly of Cedar Lake passed away April 7, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Kankakee, IL. He is survived by sister, Margaret Ekhoff of Grant Park, IL; niece, Marsha Molloy of Massachusetts; and two nephews, William and Lawrence Ekhoff of Grant Park. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Harold lived his whole life in Cedar Lake until he moved into an assisted living in Heritage Woods, Manteno, IL. He was a bachelor. He worked at Inland Steel after serving with the Army in Occupation Forces in Germany.

Harold liked to travel abroad and in the U.S. He loved gardening and his back yard was a big flower garden. He was a member of the United Church of Christ in Dyer and he worked at their thrift shop "Gleaners".

Private family services were held. www.burdanfuneralhome.com